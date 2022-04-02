The Erie Philharmonic Chorus held a concert titled “Music of the Cathedral” on April 2 at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

Those in attendance heard compelling notes from the Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the Junior Philharmonic Chorus, and the Youth Chorale for the first time in one show.

The choir’s focus is to provide the community with a variety of musical selections while working on different aspects of performance.

The director of the Philharmonic Choir shared what he is looking forward to as COVID restrictions continue to wind down.

“It’ll be really good for the chorus when they can get rid of the mask. They’ve still got to wear masks because we’re putting the aerosols out in the air, and when we get past that with the CDC which we hope is going to come within the next month, it changes the whole sound,” said Tom Brooks, Director of Erie Philharmonic Chorus.

The next Erie Philharmonic Choir concert will take place next Saturday at the Warner Theatre at 8 p.m.