Erie Philharmonic honors three legendary British songwriters with sold out concert

The Erie Philharmonic hosted a sold out concert on January 29th celebrating the life of the knights.

During this concert, the Erie Philharmonic played music from three of Britain’s legendary songwriters.

This sell out show known as “The Knights of London,” featured music from Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

These three musicians are not only knights, they are also three of the most successful songwriters of all time according to the Philharmonic.

This show even included a Guest Baton Conductor Michael Batchelor.

Some notable songs that were played during this show included “Memory,” “Hey Jude,” and even “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”