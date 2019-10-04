Erie Philharmonic kicked off their season with free public concert at WQLN today

The sounds of tradition filled the airwaves today.

In order to kick off Erie Philharmonic’s Symphonic Season, some members made their way to WQLN Studios to provide the public with a free concert.

Today, host Brian Hannah and Pianist Andrew Tyson took an hour to not only play some music, but also to tell stories.

“The one thing at the Phil that we really like to do is break down the barriers between musicians, soloists, and the audience. Sometimes in the Warner Theatre there’s a big gap between the stage and the audience, and here you can really reach out and, for better or worse, touch the artist,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director, Erie Philharmonic.

The concert season kicks off tomorrow with a performance of Maurice Ravel Alborada Del Gracioso.