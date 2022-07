The Erie Philharmonic traded the Warner Theatre stage for a pavilion in the park.

The “In Your Hometown” concert series kicked off on Wednesday at Gibson Park in North East.

“In Your Hometown” brings the music of the Erie Philharmonic to several locations throughout Erie and surrounding areas.

The show on Wednesday featured a full orchestra that played “The Tale of Tubby the Tuba.”

These concerts are free and will continue throughout July and August.