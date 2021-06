The sounds of the Erie Philharmonic returned to North East.

The Philharmonic kicked off their free 16 concert series called “In Your Hometown” at Gibson Park tonight.

The tour featured different ensembles at each stop including a full orchestra or large brass choir.

This year’s locations were voted on by the community and include stops in Erie, Titusville, Meadville and more.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list