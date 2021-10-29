Erie Philharmonic makes schedule changes

Erie Philharmonic fans will have to wait a little longer for opening night.

The philharmonic announced opening night at the Warner Theatre will be moved from January 8th to January 23rd.

Emanuel Ax will replace Midori as the opening soloist on its new date.

The holiday concert series, which starts December 4th, will be moved to the Erie Insurance Arena.

Emanuel Ax, a Grammy-winning American classical pianist, will be returning to Erie for the first time since 2017.

“His concert was actually the first symphonic series sellout concert in 20 years. So to bring him back and also to debut a brand new Steinway Piano on a brand new stage of the Warner Theatre, it really is a storybook ending to this crazy journey we’ve been on,” said Steve Weiser, executive director, Erie Philharmonic.

For anyone with tickets for the December 4th concert, they will be reprinted and mailed out. While those tickets are being sent out, ticket sales to that concert will be shut down until November 8th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists