A trumpet soloist’s week long residency in Erie begins tonight.

The Erie Philharmonic offering a trumpet master class at Blasco Library. Tonight’s event featuring trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden.

Select college musicians had the opportunity to play for Bowden before receiving constructive criticism and advice for the future.

Bowden is in town for the world premiere of a trumpet concerto written by a North American female composer for a female trumpet soloist.

“If you think about throughout history, there was a first performance of Beethoven’s fifth, a first performance of Pines of Rome, of The Nutcracker and Erie now gets to add one of those firsts for us,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

The world premier of the trumpet concerto Saturday night at the Warner Theatre.