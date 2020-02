The sounds of a Hollywood classic gripped the Warner Theatre this evening.

A full house at the Warner Theatre had a blast from the past as the Erie Philharmonic hosted E.T. in concert.

The popular 1982 sci-fi flick directed by Steven Spielberg was projected on the big screen while the soundtrack from the film was performed by the Erie Philharmonic.

If you missed tonight’s performance, you can catch the matinee tomorrow at 2:30