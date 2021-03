Two world renowned musicians and the Erie Philharmonic take the virtual stage on Thursday night.

“It Takes Two to Tango” episode one showcases the sounds of pianist-composer Michael Brown and cellist Nicholas Canellakis.

Both musicians joined the Philharmonic’s string section for solos as well as a combined performance.

The two-part series will mark the season finale of the Phil’s broadcast concerts before transitioning to small outdoor concerts.

Episode Two wake place on April 15th.