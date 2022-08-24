Residents of Springhill Retirement Community enjoyed a live performance on Wednesday morning.

This 15 person brass ensemble from the Erie Philharmonic performed in front of a group of residents for the fourth time in two years at Springhill.

The conductors said that doing the ensemble concert helps the musicians shape for their performances at the Warner Theatre.

“If you come hear the Erie Philharmonic at the Warner Theatre, you’ll hear this amazing brass section, and it’s better because we get out here and get to do this. And so unlike a lot of places we’re actually better after the pandemic. Not only do we get to do extra concerts, but it sounds that much better in the orchestra,” said Ken Heinlein, conductor.

Some of the instruments used in today’s performance included the trumpet, tuba, French horns and trombones.