One of the most famous musicals of all time hit the Warner Theatre this weekend.

The Erie Philharmonic performed West Side Story to a packed crowd.

The musical is a modern-day take on Romeo and Juliet, but with two lovers in New York City who belong to opposing sides of a street-gang conflict.

The show also featured Grammy nominated violinist Tessa Lark, who debuted a Bluegrass inspired piece specially written for her called “Sky.”