Erie Philharmonic playing two shows of ‘Messiah’ holiday concert Saturday

After a year away last holiday season due to COVID-19, the Erie Philharmonic holiday concert is back this Saturday.

The orchestra will play two performances of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant this Saturday. The shows begin at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The concert will be led by Erie Philharmonic Chorus Director Thomas Brooks, and soloists will include soprano Elizabeth Baldwin, mezzo soprano Joan Marie Peitscher, baritone Eddie Pleasant and tenor Wesley Lawrence.

Protocols for COVID-19 will apply to this event. Patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test upon arrival. All patrons must wear a mask when inside the concert venue.

Messiah events begin Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Erie Philharmonic Chorus’s Holiday Soiree Fundraiser

Ambassador Conference Center

6:30 p.m.

More info

Friday, Dec. 10

Live from Studio Q with Messiah soloists

WQLN 91.3 FM

12 p.m.

More info

Saturday, Dec. 11

Handel’s Messiah

First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant (250 W 7th Street, Downtown Erie)

3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

More info

