Erie Philharmonic plays concert at Springhill

The Erie Philharmonic’s brass ensemble performed in front of dozens of residents at the Springhill retirement community.

The senior citizens at the retirement facility had the chance to watch the 16-person brass ensemble performance from their balconies and the front row.

The seniors were encouraged to dress up as if they were attending a “live” Erie Philharmonic concert.

Springhill wasn’t the brass ensemble’s last stop. They’ll perform at Gibson Park in North East Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

