Erie Philharmonic plays first notes in new Warner Theatre as renovations continue

The first official notes were played this morning inside the new Warner Theatre.

The Erie Philharmonic Orchestra played two quick concerts all while construction crews continued to hammer away all around the new stage.

Musicians say this is a long time coming as the theater has needed these renovations for years. It was also a first for many veteran musicians playing their instruments inside a work zone.

“This is something we’ve waited for a long time. The Warner Theatre initially was a beautiful movie palace, and later it was a conceived as a performing art space. Now it’s both, and we’re going to restore it to its originally glory, and a we’ll have a beautiful back stage and a beautiful stage to encase the orchestra. This is an important moment in the history of the Philharmonic and the history of Erie,” said Daniel Meyer, Erie Philharmonic Orchestra Maestro.

The first official concert is scheduled for December.