Erie Philharmonic previews upcoming 2020/2021 season

The Erie Philharmonic has announced a preview of their upcoming 2020/2021 season.
They have announced:
- A Night at the Opera
- Stravinsky’s Firebird
- Ken Johnston- Violin Concerto
- The Legendary Midori
- Prokofiev’s Alexander Nevsky
- Olga Kern- Piano
- Mahler 6
- Sheena Easton
- Cirque De La Symphonie
- Holiday Pops
- Mary Poppins LIVE in concert
- Star Wars: A New Hope LIVE in concert
On May 29, 2020 the philharmonic will present Music of the Knights at the Erie Insurance Arena.
The concert will feature the music of Elton John, Paul McCartney, Andrew Lloyd Webber, including Hey, Jude, Phantom of the Opera, Live & Let Die, Crocodile Rock and Yesterday.
The concert will feature a live orchestra and Broadway soloists. Tickets will be available soon.