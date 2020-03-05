Erie Philharmonic previews upcoming 2020/2021 season

The Erie Philharmonic has announced a preview of their upcoming 2020/2021 season.

They have announced:

A Night at the Opera

Stravinsky’s Firebird

Ken Johnston- Violin Concerto

The Legendary Midori

Prokofiev’s Alexander Nevsky

Olga Kern- Piano

Mahler 6

Sheena Easton

Cirque De La Symphonie

Holiday Pops

Mary Poppins LIVE in concert

Star Wars: A New Hope LIVE in concert

On May 29, 2020 the philharmonic will present Music of the Knights at the Erie Insurance Arena.

The concert will feature the music of Elton John, Paul McCartney, Andrew Lloyd Webber, including Hey, Jude, Phantom of the Opera, Live & Let Die, Crocodile Rock and Yesterday.

The concert will feature a live orchestra and Broadway soloists. Tickets will be available soon.