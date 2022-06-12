A sold out crowd was on hand at the Erie Philharmonic on Sunday afternoon.

The music of Rodgers and Hammerstein filled the packed auditorium at the Warner Theatre.

The Erie Philharmonic Chorus, Junior Phil Chorus, and Youth Chorale joined with soloists to perform pieces from The Sound of Music, as well as Oklahoma and others.

Officials with the Philharmonic said that this was the fourth sold out show of the season and the most attended Philharmonic concert in at least 10 years.

“It’s really nice to see such an incredible audience after being away from live music for so long. It’s so special to see our audience coming out in record numbers with local audiences. We know we’re drawing with people from all around the region to see these concerts,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

The was the finale of the Erie Philharmonic’s Pops Series.