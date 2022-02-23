The 2022-23 Erie Philharmonic Orchestra Season will kick off this September in the newly renovated Warner Theatre.

Crowds can expect to hear musical numbers from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Toy Story, and projects that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic pause with artists like Cameron Carpenter and Midori.

The orchestra has enjoyed playing on TV for everyone to watch, but they are looking forward to being back in person and playing for live audiences.

Ticket renewals will begin shortly for audience members along with season passes for next year.

“Renewals for the 2022-2023 season will start March 1, and those have been shipped out in the mail and will be hitting homes very shortly. Season passes for next year will go on sale on March 21,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

2022-23 Symphonic Series

Beethoven’s Ode to Joy- Saturday, October 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Sigfúsdóttir Oceans

Oceans Beethoven Symphony No. 9 Amy Shoremount-Obra, soprano Joan Peitscher, alto Mark Steven Doss, baritone Erie Philharmonic Chorus Tom Brooks, director

Symphony No. 9

Cameron Carpenter- Saturday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Diamond Symphony No. 4

Symphony No. 4 Poulenc Concerto for Organ, Timpani and Strings Cameron Carpenter, organ

Concerto for Organ, Timpani and Strings Debussy La Mer

The Planets- Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Golijov Sidereus

Sidereus Piazzolla Aconcagua: Concerto for Bandoneon and Orchestra Hanzhi Wang, accordion

Aconcagua: Concerto for Bandoneon and Orchestra Holst The Planets Women from the Erie Philharmonic Chorus

The Planets

Midori- Saturday March 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Strauss Emperor Waltzes

Emperor Waltzes Schumann Violin Concerto Midori, violin

Violin Concerto Brahms Symphony No. 3

Russian Masters- Saturday, May 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Strauss Emperor Waltzes

Emperor Waltzes Schumann Violin Concerto Midori, violin

Violin Concerto Brahms Symphony No. 3

2022-2023 Pops Series

Rock n’ Radio with Sheena Easton- Saturday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m.

The team that brought you The Music of the Knights returns with radio’s greatest hits featuring legendary pop icon Sheena Easton and music from The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Bruno Mars, Adele and more.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert- Saturday, November 5 at 8:00 pm. & Sunday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m.

The saga continues as Star Wars and the Erie Philharmonic join forces for The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, featuring the iconic movie on the big screen with John Williams’s legendary score performed live.

Come Home for the Holidays: A soulful Christmas- Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

A new take on a beloved tradition with everything from Sleigh Ride and the traditional sing along to classic hits from Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and more.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Toy Story in Concert- Saturday February 18 at 8:00 p.m. & Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 p.m.

Ever wonder what toys do when people aren’t around? Toy Story answers that question with a funfilled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of two rival toys—Woody, the likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger.

Cirque at the Symphony with Troupe Vertigo- Saturday, April 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Troupe Vertigo leads you on a breathtaking journey with stunning aerial acts and acrobatic perfection synchronized with music performed by the Philharmonic.

For more information about this season’s performances, click here.