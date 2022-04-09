The Erie Philharmonic performed the score of an Academy Award-winning classic film.

Saturday, April 9 was the Mary Poppins in concert event at the Warner Theatre.

Oscar and Grammy-winning composers Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman’s musical score will be performed live to the film. The concert was led by conductor Daniel Meyer.

Those in attendance could check out the 1964 classic while the film’s score was performed to the audience.

The film garnered 13 Academy Award nominations and won five Oscars, including Best Score.