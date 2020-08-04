Erie Philharmonic sees bright future with Erie Gives Day along with musical director extending contract through 2026

It’s music to our ears. Daniel Meyers will lead the Erie Philharmonic for at least six more years.

The Philharmonic announced their music director has extended his contract through the Summer of 2026.

Along with the news of Meyer’s, the Philharmonic is also launching a free concert season which is expected to be broadcast on WQLN starting in October.

The broadcast will air on Thursday’s at 8 p.m. and on Sunday’s at 2 p.m.

As we approach Erie Gives Day, every donation that is made towards the Philharmonic will be matched by an anonymous board member in addition to receiving the prorated match from the Erie Community Foundation.

“We’re really excited to find a way to give back to the community during a time like this with so many things uncertain moving forward. We wanted to remove one of those levels of uncertainty by giving everyone a chance to watch the Erie Phil for free,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

Weiser added that this now only adds to the anticipation to get back inside of the Warner Theater.