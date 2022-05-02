Over the weekend the Erie Philharmonic saw remarkable results when they featured the hit film “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

During this feature, the Philharmonic performed the live musical score to the film.

According to Steve Weiser, the Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, this was highest attended pair of concerts in the 100 year history of the Erie Philharmonic.

Every seat in the theatre was sold not once, but twice. The theatre fits more than 2,100 people.

According to Weiser, the feedback from this show from the audience was nothing less than positive. Here are some of the comments he received.

“My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed the Star Wars concert on Saturday night. The orchestra was phenomenal and performance was seamless. Bravo to all.”

“To say the Philharmonic is ‘out of this world’ is an understatement. With the live orchestral soundtrack, it’s like watching it for the first time again. The scene changes and character themes are perfectly timed between the movie and orchestra. Just fantastic!”

This was not the first movie that the Philharmonic performed a live musical score for. In March the Philharmonic was able to present the classic Disney film “Mary Poppins.”

Weiser stated that the films will continue in 2023. Next year the Philharmonic plans on showing “The Empire Strikes Back” and the classic Disney animated film “Toy Story” both with a live orchestra.

Anyone who wants to purchase tickets to these shows in 2023 can purchase a season pass for the Philharmonic here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Wesier advises that with how fast “A New Hope” sold out, they are anticipating that these shows will sell out even faster, so act fast.