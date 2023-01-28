(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Philharmonic is set to put on their mid-season performance of Gustav Holt’s The Planets Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Warner Theater at 8 p.m.

According to the Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, Steve Weiser, the sold out concert is the highest-sold in Erie Philharmonic history for seats in addition to individual tickets sold for a Symphonic Series concert.

The concert will also feature the Women of the Erie Philharmonic Chorus and guest artist accordionist Hanzhi Wang, who will be making her Erie Philharmonic debut.

Doors are set to open for the concert at 7 p.m. at the Warner Theater located in downtown Erie at 811 State Street, Erie PA with Wang performing at 8:15 p.m. and The Planets to begin at approximately 8:50 p.m.

For more information, check out the Philharmonic and Hanzhi Wang’s websites.