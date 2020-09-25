Erie Philharmonic String Quartet performing outside Erie County Health Department for Creative Arts Say Thank You Week

There was some musical fun happening on Erie’s Bayfront Friday afternoon.

The Erie Philharmonic String Quartet played outside of the Erie County Health Department.

This performance is a thank you to all workers at the health department. They have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to inform and keep Erie residents safe.

“I think it is important for us to recognized those people on the front lines who are doing the work every single day and I love, of course, seeing the staff just really appreciate this and being able to say thank you in a more unique way.” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The county hosted events throughout the week to show appreciation to the health department’s efforts during the pandemic.