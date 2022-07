A pop up concert series served as an opening act for the return of a popular summer concert series.

The Erie Philharmonic’s String Quartet played for an audience at Parkside North East on July 19.

The show took place ahead of the Erie Philharmonic’s “In Your Hometown Concert Series.”

This concert series consists of nine free concerts in Erie and surrounding areas.

The show on July 20 will begin at 7 p.m. at Gibson Park in North East.