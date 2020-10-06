Erie Philharmonic to be featured in Free TV Concerts on WQLN

You can soon enjoy the sounds of the Erie Philharmonic from the comfort of your home.

The Erie Philharmonic will be featured in Free TV Concerts on WQLN launching this month on Thursdays at 8 p.m., and rebroadcast Sundays at 2 p.m.

Concerts will also be made available on the orchestra’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, website and more, offering an unprecedented level of access to the philharmonic across the region.

Catch “Oktoberfest” Thursday, October 8th at 8 p.m. and again Sunday, October 11th at 2 p.m.

Watch on WQLN PBS. For those with antenna, that’s channel 54.1. It will also be streaming live at wqln.org/eriephil.

If you’d like to learn more about this concert you can head to eriephil.org/in your home.