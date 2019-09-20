Erie Philharmonic to continue performing despite upcoming Warner Theatre shut down

It’s official, the Warner Theatre will shut down for about 18 months for renovations.

The theatre is set to undergo a $3 to $4 million dollar renovation. Construction is expected to take place from April 2020 until September 2021.

Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic Steve Weiser says they’re not letting this shut down effect the upcoming season.

“We sort of have already laid the ground work for some very special plans that will make next season for the Erie Phil exist without a hiccup. We’ll still do all of our 10 concerts—five symphonic and five pop concerts—nothing will change other than our venue,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director, Erie Philharmonic.

Weiser saying they have been in contact with Erie Events Executive Director Casey Wells about possible new locations, one being the Erie Insurance Arena.