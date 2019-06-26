Erie Philharmonic to host three concerts in North East

The Erie Philharmonic will take up residency for three concerts in the picturesque Gibson Park in downtown North East, this according to a news release by the Philharmonic.

The Summer Concerts in the Park series will be offered for free, thanks to a partnership between the Erie Philharmonic and the North East Arts Council along with local sponsors: The Skunk & Goat Tavern, 4 NINE Place, Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett and The North East Community Foundation.

All of the concerts will start at 7:30pm. Each one of these has a unique musical format.

July 16- A 22-person string orchestra under the direction of Daniel Meyer, Erie Philharmonic Music Director.

July 24- A patriotic and energetic tune all performed by a brass quintet

July 31- A fun night of popular classics performed by an Erie Philharmonic octet

Gibson Park is located in the heart of downtown North East, which is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Routes 89 and 20.

If you’re interested in going to the concert, you are invited to bring your own chairs. There will be food and beverages available for purchase from local vendors, along with a free petting zoo and one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience.