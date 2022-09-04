The Erie Philharmonic recently announced the debut of the Mighty Wurlitzer theatre organ in the historic Warner Theatre.

The theatre organ is comprised of 21 ranks, thousands of pipes, and countless percussion instruments.

The organ was donated to the Philharmonic by Dennis and Margaret Unks and was first taken to Phoenix, AZ, to begin the long refurbishing process.

The organ that once sat on a private residence has now been reconfigured to fit back into a 2,200 seat movie palace.

This process took 13 months and was handled by the Phillips Organ Company. The installation process at the Warner began in June.

On Sept. 9, the first official solo performance from this instrument will take place when the Philharmonic hosts a fundraising event to celebrate the completion of major installation work.

The theatre did once house a Wurlitzer Theatre Organ which was removed decades ago and is now on display at the Grays Armory in Cleveland, OH.

In total this project represents decades of work, hundreds of thousands of dollars in construction, and countless miles traveled across the country.

“To know that we’re installing a piece of history back into an already historically amazing place is very special to us. The Warner Theatre and the entire Erie community will benefit from this fabulous one-of-a-kind instrument. Almost 100 years after Wurlitzer first rose out of the orchestra pit, the Philharmonic is excited to be celebrating a momentous and historical night where the power and uniqueness of the theatre organ will be showcased once again,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available until the end of the day on Sept. 8.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

You can purchase tickets by calling 814-455-1375 or by visiting their website.