Another summer concert series comes to an end tonight.

The Erie Philharmonic played their last “In Your Hometown” concert of the season at Gibson Park in North East.

The Philharmonic played 15 different shows throughout the summer at different locations across Erie County.

A 25 person string orchestra took the stage for the performance.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists