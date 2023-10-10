Nearly 4,000 students are expected to listen to classical music while learning about weather patterns this week.

Students and educators are gathering at the Warner Theatre for the Erie Philharmonic’s Youth Concert Program.

The program is geared towards giving elementary students the ability to experience live music while also being educational.

This year’s theme, Stormchasers – Navigating through Musical Weather Patterns, will mix melodies with meteorology. It will feature classic composers such as Debussy, Vivaldi, Beethoven and Grofé.

“We actually talk about weather, between weather related music and how storms and weather form and different cloud formations, and a meteorologist that everyone knows, Tom Atkins, is actually here helping and narrating the program as well. So it’s a great way for us to work with a community member and to show how much weather related music is actually out there, while the students are actually learning science about the weather itself,” said Steve Weiser, executive director, Erie Philharmonic.

About 70 different schools and home school groups are planning to attend over the next two days.

The Erie Philharmonic annual free youth concerts will run October 10 and 11 at the Warner Theatre.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information on Stormchasers, or future Erie Philharmonic events, you can visit their website at eriephil.org.