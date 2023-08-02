The Erie Philharmonic’s summer concert tour continued at Asbury Springhill Senior Living.

Wednesday morning’s performance featured the Erie Philharmonic Brass Ensemble. Their selection of music included John Philip Sousa, Scott Joplin, Henry Mancini and more.

According to the retirement community, the Asbury Foundation made a generous donation to make this possible.

Steve Weiser, executive director of the Erie Philharmonic, said something he loves about these concerts is showing off new ensembles.

“One of the things we do is get the Erie Phil outside of the Warner Theatre. We love our home, we love playing concerts there, but getting our concerts out into the community is probably equally important to us as bringing people to our doors. Whether we’re in North East, in Gridley Park, or Titusville, or here in Spring Hill, it’s so important for us to continue our mission to enrich, educate and entertain, and doing that anywhere we can play a concert,” said Weiser.

The ensemble has three more stops on its summer tour. Wednesday night, they will be in North East at 7 p.m. at Gibson Park.