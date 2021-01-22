Erie pizzeria continuing Buffalo Bills-inspired pizza heading into AFC Championship game

Coppola’s Pizzeria of Erie is continuing its new tradition of creating Buffalo Bills-shaped pizzas.

The Bills are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and fans are stocking up on customized pizzas.

The excitement for the Buffalo Bills’ big game includes customized pizzas. Coppola’s Pizzeria of Erie is taking on more orders than ever before to prepare for this weekend’s big game.

“Last week, we saw the Buffalo Bills logo pizza in the morning news and I had to get one so we got the Buffalo Bills logo pizza. Their pizza is to die for and I thought that was the best idea ever.” said Debb Richards, a Buffalo Bills fan.

Two weeks ago, JET 24 Action News interviewed Luke Andriaccio, the owner of Coppola’s on how it all began.

“About two weeks, I made a couple of different pizzas out of football shapes and then I had the idea of doing a Bills silhouette. It took about a couple of years to really perfect it and make it exactly how we wanted it and its been big ever since then.” Andriaccio said.

With the Super Bowl coming up, it means more orders than ever.

“Last week, we had 80 orders or pre-orders. This week, we are already up to 67 I think the number was, and we still have two more days.” said Jade Duska, General Manager at Coppola’s Pizzeria

While you can order any toppings on this pizza that you would like, the true trademark to the Buffalo Bills pizza is the pepperoni stripe.

It’s special and unique that every Bills fan can enjoy the big game.

“My husband is from Buffalo, we’re huge Bills fans. I’m actually going back to D.C. where I live tomorrow and I am purchasing this pizza so I can bring it home to my husband.” said Victoria Padin.

If you are wanting something sweet to go along with your pizza, you can also get a set of two cannoli that spell ‘Go Bills’ in the team color of icing.