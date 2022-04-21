The City of Erie’s Planning Director will soon leave her position for the private sector.

Erie Planning Director Kathy Wyrosdick will be leaving the city for a job opportunity in Harrisburg.

She is leaving Mayor Joe Schember’s administration for the private sector.

Wyrosdick accepted a position with a Pittsburgh-based engineering and consulting firm. She said Erie is moving in the right direction and this is an opportunity for someone to continue to improve the city.

“This is a great opportunity for an up-and-coming planner to really be in a community that’s wanting change, that’s really working to change the systems in the local government. I mean, it’s a fantastic opportunity,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, City of Erie Planning Director.

She will leave her position in Erie at the end of April 2022.