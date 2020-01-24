Erie Playhouse and Flagship Niagara League to hold Mardi Gras Murder Mystery fundraiser

The Erie Playhouse and Flagship Niagara League have announced they will hold an interactive Mardi Gras Murder Mystery fundraiser.

The Mardi Gras Murder Mystery event will be held at the Erie Maritime Museum on February 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

You can come on your own or with a team. Various prizes will be awarded throughout the night. The night will begin with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, with a cash bar from 8 to 10 p.m. The game begins at 8 p.m.

Admission is $35 per person for Erie Playhouse Flex Pass ticket holders and Flagship Niagara League members. General public admission is $45 per person.

You can register online here, at the Erie Maritime Museum store, or by phone at 814-452-2744 ext 226.