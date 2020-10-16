Erie Playhouse announcing drive-in production of A Christmas Carol

The Erie Playhouse announced they are producing a live drive-in theatre production of A Christmas Carol for the upcoming season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Playhouse has been closed since March.

They have been looking for ways to still have an audience. The production will be in the parking lot of Waldameer, and watched in the comfort of your own car.

People can tune into the audio through the radio in their cars.

“It has been incredibly difficult. I think all of the businesses are struggling, the arts in particular. During that time, having an audience full of people is exactly what we can’t do right now.” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director.

Folks will be able to buy tickets in November and there are six shows scheduled to start in December.

Erie Native and Tony Award winner Mike Karnes will help with the production.