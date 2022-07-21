Members of the Erie Playhouse Board spoke out for the first time since a personnel move led to a shake up and a number of people quitting the volunteer board.

It started with an alleged incident during rehearsal that led to the firing of a long time staff member. That started the riff that led to several board members leaving the organization.

In a statement to the community, the remaining board members are stressing the need to work together as a group.

“We see and feel the strength of that community in the outpouring of emotion following a recent personnel change and recognize the pain that change has caused for many. We know that there is a great deal of hard work to be done as we move forward.”