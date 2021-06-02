Erie Playhouse bringing back live theatre this fall

The Erie Playhouse is bringing back live shows this fall.

The playhouse has announced plans to bring back live theatre this fall, starting in September with Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé.

SEPTEMBER:

Doors will open September 25, with Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé.

Shades of Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. Starring Erie’s own Michael Valentine, this act has been wowing audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks! Shades of Bublé will have two performances at the Erie Playhouse: an afternoon matinee and the evening Season Reopening Gala, featuring a cocktail hour before the show! Thank you to the Randy Faipler Memorial Foundation for partnering with the Erie Playhouse for this exciting event. The Foundation was created by friends and family of the Randy Faipler. The purpose of the Foundation is to keep his legacy alive by raising money for local charities and non-profits and will be hosting a basket raffle as well as 50/50s to raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank during the event.

TICKETS FOR SHADES OF BUBLÉ ON SALE MONDAY, AUGUST 23 AT 9AM

OCTOBER:

On October 8, we open Something Rotten!, the funniest musical to come out of Broadway in the past 400 years! Something Rotten! was ready to open last spring, but never made it to opening night due to the Pandemic. We’re thrilled for our patrons to finally see this hilarious and entertaining show!

The Erie Playhouse is excited to be one of the first community theatres in the nation to bring Something Rotten! to the stage. Fans of history and theatre alike will remain enthralled with the innumerable references to Shakespeare’s most infamous quotes and dozens of musical theater references. This blockbuster is flashy and full of energy throughout each of the show’s 19 lively numbers, including tap dancing eggs (yes, eggs), and limitless mayhem. Definitely a MUST SEE! Something Rotten! runs October 8-10 and 15-17.

TICKETS FOR SOMETHING ROTTEN! ON SALE MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 9AM

NOVEMBER:

On the weekend of November 12, the playhouse will present the All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre concert. This is still in the planning stages, so details are not complete, but it will be a 70-minute long musical revue featuring some of the best and most popular Broadway hits. This concert will be offered by performing arts venues across the nation as we celebrate reopening our doors.



On November 19, the playhouse will present Tuck Everlasting, the first Youtheatre show of the year.

With a colorful score and cast of characters, Tuck Everlasting takes a well-known novel and brings it to life on stage. In this musical, young Winnie Foster meets the Tucks, an immortal family that is living on the edge of society, determined to keep their lives secret. The show explores what it is be free and live a full life while asking the question, “If given the chance of immortality, would you take it?” Tuck Everlasting runs November 19- 21.

TICKETS FOR TUCK EVERLASTING ON SALE MONDAY, OCTOBER 18 AT 9AM

Finally, in December:

The Erie Playhouse will hold a New Year’s Eve Gala. Details to come.

TICKETS FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA ON SALE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29 AT 9AM