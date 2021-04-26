Erie Playhouse bringing back live theatre this summer with outdoor performance of ‘Into the Woods’

The Erie Playhouse is bringing back live performances this summer with “Into the Woods,” which will be performed outside in the woods.

“Into the Woods” will take place this July at the Wayside Presbyterian Church.

The Erie Playhouse will hit the stage this summer… outdoors… with an epic fairytale about wishes, family, and the choices we make with “Into the Woods,” a Tony Award-winning musical that loosely follows the plot of several Grimm’s Brothers stories that all intertwine as the characters (and their plot lines) meet in the woods.

Auditions will take place May 10, 11, and 12. Anyone wishing to audition is asked to visit erieplayhouse.org for audition requirements and to sign up for an audition time. All actors will be required to be fully vaccinated to participate.

The show will take place at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 1208 Asbury Road, just north of

the Airport.

Into the Woods will be directed by Domenic Del Greco, with costumes by Ryan Ingram, and

music direction by Andrew Rainbow.



Show times/dates:

Friday, July 9, 2021 · 6:30 pm

Saturday, July 10, 2021 · 6:30 pm

Sunday, July 11, 2021 · 6:30 pm

Thursday, July 15, 2021 · 6:30 pm

Friday, July 16, 2021 · 6:30 pm

Saturday, July 17, 2021 · 6:30 pm



Tickets: (General Admission)