Erie Playhouse business manager wins national award

Longtime Erie Playhouse Business Manager, Charles (Charlie) Corritore, has been awarded the Distinguished Merit Award, by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT).

The award is presented to individuals and organizations in recognition of contributions made to promote and develop the highest standards for community theatre.

Charlie’s contributions as our Business Manager are stellar, but they pale in comparison to his contributions to the Playhouse’s artistic growth and mission. He has volunteered countless hours on our stage as an actor, singer, dancer, director, choreographer, and writer/lyricist.

Corritore made his Erie Playhouse debut in 1976 as Jet A-Rab in West Side Story. Since then he has acted, danced and sung his way through over 100 productions; his most recent role, Thomas Nostradamus in Something Rotten, was unfortunately cancelled four days before opening night due to COVID-19. He will resume that role when we can safely reopen.

Corritore is amazing in supporting the Erie Playhouse, and it is no small task.

From organizing the United Way of Erie County campaigns to remembering birthdays to working with volunteers to paint the walls or wait tables at the annual donor dinner on our stage, he has taken the lead and the payoff is endless. It is no exaggeration to say our patrons adore him, our Board of Directors respect him, and the staff admire him.

In addition to his day job at the Playhouse and on-stage theatrical experiences, Charlie has been a librettist/lyricist for eight Musical Theatre Productions with Michael Malthaner who considers it “a privilege to be the composer for these musicals.”

Charlie’s murder mysteries, which he started writing in 1989, and their Musical Theatre Productions are still being performed in community theatres nationwide.

According to Malthaner, an Erie Playhouse volunteer, former Board member, musician, director and Charlie’s business partner in MC2, “Charlie has been a lifelong student of the theatre and his intellect blends seamlessly with his production instincts.

His knowledge of character development is superb, and he works tirelessly with his casts to perfect their performances. He has an innate musical ability to both dance and choreograph and has shared this skill in literally hundreds of shows.”

David Matthews, Playhouse Executive Director from 1972 to 2006, adds “His brilliant mind, his noble ethics, his God-given talent was and is an integral part of the fabric of the Erie Playhouse. He is, in my estimation, the most valuable person who has ever been part of our theatre.” The Erie Playhouse would not be what it is today without Charlie Corritore.

Charlie will be joining a long list of AACT Distinguished Merit Award winners that have represented the best of the best for the past 40 years. The Award will be presented during a special AACT Summer virtual even