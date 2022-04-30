The Erie Playhouse has recently announced that the Sunday performances of “Tick, Tick, Boom” have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Playhouse recently canceled the performances scheduled for April 29 and 30 due to a cast member testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Playhouse, the cast member is still testing positive which led to the decision of canceling the shows set for Sunday May 1.

This decision was reportedly made to best protect the cast, crew, volunteers, and guests of the Playhouse.

Anyone who has tickets for this show will be contacted by the Playhouse box office to reschedule the tickets for a later performance.

For more information on this show, please visit their website.