One longtime member of the Erie Playhouse who passed away last year received a special honor on Friday evening.

David Matthews was the Managing Director of the Playhouse from 1972-2006.

The Playhouse created the David and Judy Matthews Scholarship Fund to pay tribute to both David and his wife.

The executive director of the Playhouse said that Matthews was always ready and willing to offer assistance to anyone who needed it.

“Really what they Playhouse is today is what David built. We owe him so much and so does the Erie community as a whole for the performing arts that he’s brought to the community. I mean really what theater is in Erie is of what David created,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Erie Playhouse Executive Director.

The scholarship is for high school seniors who are attending high school to pursue a career in the arts.