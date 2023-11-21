As inflation continues to impact families in our region, we heard from entertainment venues about whether they’re seeing a drop in attendance.

Zack Flock, executive director of the Erie Playhouse, said while they don’t sell out every show, ticket sales are back up after years of lower numbers during the pandemic.

He added that when people buy tickets at the playhouse or other local venues, they are not only supporting the talent but they are also supporting an organization that puts dollars back into the local economy.

Flock believes Erie residents want to get back out after the pandemic and support businesses that benefit our region.

“This season, we’ve seen a lot of folks coming back to the theater and getting back into some of those old habits that may have gone away during the pandemic. Despite inflation, we’ve actually seen some relatively strong ticket sales. There’s definitely room for growth, and we hope that we’ll continue to see that growth as we move into our next season as well,” said Flock.

Flock wants to remind residents that the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” returns to the playhouse stage on Dec. 1.