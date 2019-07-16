Erie Playhouse holding auditions for upcoming shows

The Erie Playhouse is currently holding cattle calls auditions for their upcoming main stage shows “Phantom” and “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

It was a packed room, full of men and women, ready to make their mark on the LECOM stage. The room was filled with many returning faces, and some new.

As the clock ticked down to 6:30, Erie residents of all ages headed to the audition hall. Nestled in the back row was Elizabeth Meier.

“I happened to be looking at the playhouse schedule, and I saw that they were having auditions. I thought, this is my chance. I should go for it,” said Elizabeth Meier, first time auditioning at the playhouse.

This is Meier’s first time auditioning for the playhouse. She used to make frequent appearances in shows back in high school, but fell out of it in college.

“Things kind of got busy, and I was focusing on that during those times. Now I have some more free time, and I’m looking at getting back into that,” said Meier.

15-year-old Alexandra Pucci-Schaefer said she has auditioned twice before, and by the sounds of it she has just as good a shot as anyone. After singing a few bars and performing a monologue for the creative team, it was time for a movement audition with Regan Kennedy.

If your’re thinking about auditioning, Juanita Kleckner, who has been performing with he playhouse for 25 years, had this to say.

“Try it, because you never know. You often think I’m not good enough to do this, but you usually are,” said Kleckner.

Now as for Elizabeth and Alexandra, they will have to wait with the rest of the crew for a few weeks as the creative team decides who makes it for a callback.

If you are thinking about auditioning, they continue tonight at 6 p.m. in the Erie Playhouse Rehearsal space.