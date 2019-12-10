Erie Playhouse makes history as the first community theatre to perform Rodger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

It’s history in the making at the Erie Playhouse as they become the first community theatre ever to get the rights to perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Samiar Nefzi spoke with the shows producing director about the musical that almost didn’t make it to the Erie stage.

It’s a show with a modern twist. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella tells the story of a young woman with a mean step mother and two stepsisters. Throw in a prince, a ball, and a fairy godmother, and you ultimately create the story of Cinderella.

But, the show almost didn’t make it to Erie. Originally the playhouse was told they couldn’t get the rights to the show, but they decided to approach the rights owners directly.

After discussing what the playhouse was planning, the company agreed, marking it the first time a community theatre has put on the production.

“I think trusting the Erie Playhouse reputation and the fact that the show had been on tour and had been in the area and wouldn’t be around here anymore,” said Richard Davis, Producing Director, Erie Playhouse.

Part of the 30 plus cast is playhouse newcomer Richard Kress.

“It’s been a real whirl-wind I must say. Everything here is like a well oiled machine,” said Richard Kress, Prince Topher.

From turning dresses into ball gowns, to transforming a pumpkin into a carriage, Davis says its not an easy show to perform on stage.

“They don’t give you any ideas of how to do any of that. You have to figure it out yourself. I have been very creative coming up with ways to make those things happen,” said Davis.

The magical experience will run until Sunday, Dec. 29th on the LECOM stage.