Erie Playhouse making history as first community theatre to receive rights to perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

The Erie Playhouse is making history as the first community theatre ever to receive the show rights to perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Producing Director Richard Davis tells JET 24/FOX 66 that originally the playhouse was told no to getting the rights to the play, but they decided to approach the right’s owners directly.

After discussing what the playhouse was planning the company agreed, marking the first time a community theatre has put on the production.

Davis says its not an easy show with several major magical numbers like transforming Cinderella’s outfit from a dress into a ball gown and even transforming a pumpkin into a carriage fit for a princess.

“They don’t give you ideas of how to do any of that. You have to figure it out yourself. So, I have been very creative coming up with ways to make them happen,” said Richard Davis, Producing Director, Erie Playhouse.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is now playing on the LECOM stage. The show will run until Sunday, Dec. 29th. Tickets are available online or at the box office.