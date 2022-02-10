Erie Playhouse official 2022 Season kicks off February 25th

The Erie Playhouse announced that the official 2022 season is set to kick off on February 25th on the LECOM Stage. The presentation that night will be My Way: A Tribute To The Music of Frank Sinatra.

My Way is an award-winning and finger-snapping revue featuring many songs recorded by the legendary Frank Sinatra. Conceived by David Grapes and Todd Olson, the tribute showcases some of the most beautiful and popular songs of the 20th century.

While this is not about impersonating Sinatra, it is a classy tribute to his style, era, and some of the 20th century’s most beautiful songs.

My Way is set in a stylish 1950s nightclub and performed by a quartet of singers, including: Joe Greulich, Kate Neubert-Lechner, Anna McJunkin, and Patrick Vahey. Each of these singers bring out a facet of Sinatra with their vocal style.

Below are the show dates and times for My Way.

Friday, February 25, 2022 · 7:30 pm (Opening Weekend – all seats $17)

Saturday, February 26, 2022 · 7:30 pm (Opening Weekend – all seats $17)

Friday, March 4, 2022 · 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 5, 2022 · 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 6, 2022 · 2:00 pm

Thursday, March 10, 2022 · 7:30 pm

Friday, March 11, 2022 · 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 12, 2022 · 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 13, 2022 · 2:00 pm

Tickets :

Adults- $24/$17

Children and Full-time students – $15

To contact the Erie Playhouse Box Office, you can call (814) 454-2852 ext. 0 or click here for more information.

The Erie Playhouse requires proof of COVID vaccination (or a negative COVID test) as well as face masks for all patrons.