(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Playhouse has canceled two days of its weekend performances.

The musical “Tick, tick…BOOM!” by Jonathan Larson was scheduled to run Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30. An announcement from the playhouse said the performances have been canceled because a cast member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Performances scheduled for Sunday, May 1, will proceed as scheduled. Ticketholders of the canceled shows will be contacted by the box office to reschedule for a later performance, the announcement said.

For information about The Erie Playhouse, go to its website.

The Erie Playhouse is located at 13 W. 10th St. in Erie.