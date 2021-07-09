Erie Playhouse performs “Into the Woods” in first post-pandemic live performance

On Friday evening, the Erie Playhouse held its first post-pandemic live performance where the audience did not have to stay in their cars. Armed with raincoats and umbrellas, folks braved the sometimes-rainy weather for the outdoor play.

“Into the Woods” features all your favorite childhood fairy tale characters. The performance was held in the field behind Wayside Presbyterian Church in Millcreek Township. Back in December, they held A Christmas Carol live in the Waldameer parking lot, but the audience had to stay in their cars.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to share stories again. That’s what live theatre does, it brings people together and to be able to see people in live theatre again is just incredible.” said Kate Neubert-Lechner.

Over 100 people enjoyed the live music, actors in colorful costumes, and even a witch.

Erie resident Angelique Lipari loves musicals and live theatre and was happy to catch the play despite the weather.

“It’s just great that everything is going back to normal and we’re starting to get out and being able to enjoy live theatre again is amazing. Yes, it’s outdoors but it’s the start of getting back into everything.” Lipari said.

Michael Weiss has been actor for 50 years and says he is glad to be back on stage.

“I’ve never had to stop before unless by choice. One time I took a 10-year hiatus. I mean, it’s good for all the performers, for the companies that are in Erie, financially.” Weiss said.

Ben Synder is playing The Baker in his first Erie Playhouse performance. He says theatre has always been a big part of his life and it’s good to be back.

“Just being on stage in general with actual people instead of on a Zoom call or just reading or just singing in a lesson. I’m looking forward to a live audience as well.” Snyder said.

The Erie Playhouse chose that location because the grassy field is surrounded by trees feeling like an enchanted world.

Just this weekend alone, they have sold over 650 tickets. Tickets are still on sale for “Into the Woods” and there are four more performances scheduled.

