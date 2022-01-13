Erie Playhouse postpones upcoming show due to COVID-19 spread

The Erie Playhouse announced Thursday that the upcoming show “tick, tick…BOOM!” will be postponed due to the concerns over the staggering spread of the Omicron variant in the Erie community.

The musical by Jonathan Lawson was scheduled to open at the end of the mouth. However, it will be staged later in the spring, with new dates scheduled from April 21st to May 8th.

The Youththeatre musical “Tuck Everlasting” has also been removed from the schedule. According to a news release from the Playhouse, “We cannot, in good conscience, move forward with a show that would bring together a large cast of children from all over Erie County during a pandemic. We value the safety of our casts and of our patrons (which is largely made up of school children on field trips) and will not put them at any risk.

The Playhouse will allow a smaller group of vaccinated Youththeatre performers to present Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are in a Play.” The PLAYtime musical will be presented on May 13th and May 14th with free or highly discounted admission to the PLAYtime families.

The Erie Playhouse plans to stream the production to all elementary classrooms in the Erie School District and potentially make it available to all elementary schools in Erie County. More details will be announced when they are available, according to the Playhouse.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The upcoming shows My Way and Sweat are still scheduled for their original dates.

Below are the new show dates: