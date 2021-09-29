Erie Playhouse preparing for first in-person show in 17 months

After nearly a year-and-a-half of virtual plays, the Erie Playhouse will open its doors in October with the production “Something Rotten!” the musical that combines Shakespeare and Renaissance with the history of musical theater.

Playhouse Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner will direct and choreograph the production, with Patrick Rose as vocal director and Andrew Rainbow conducting the orchestra.

For more information about the show, click HERE.

Show dates and times:

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 · 7:30 pm

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 · 7:30 pm

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 · 2:00 pm

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 · 7:30 pm

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 · 7:30 pm

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 · 2:00 pm

The prices are $24 for adult general admission, $17 for “loge seating” in the back three rows of the balcony and $15 for children and full-time students. For tickets, click HERE.

