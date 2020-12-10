Erie Playhouse presents: ‘A Christmas Carol – A Live Radio Play’ to take place in Waldameer parking lot

Not even a pandemic can stop the Erie Playhouse from bringing a timeless show to life this holiday season.

“A Christmas Carol – A Live Radio Play” will take center “parking lot” this Friday. The classic tale will be brought to life by six actors playing more than a dozen characters.

The stage for the show is not at the playhouses’ LECOM stage, rather the Waldameer parking lot. Despite the non-traditional location, Ebenezer Scrooge says no one will leave saying “bah humbug.”

“The whole group at the playhouse has been trying their best to make sure we have something for the community. Thankfully we were able to do something that is very safe,” said Michael Wachter, plays Ebenezer Scrooge.

The shows begins this Friday, and runs Saturday & Sunday, and again next weekend. Tickets are $40 per car, and pre-purchase is required. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.